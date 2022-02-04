Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana

Tribune News Service

Samana, February 3

One thing that has not changed in Surjit Singh Rakhra during his over two decades of political career is his accessibility to people of his constituency. Be it the time when he lost the election, or when he became an MLA or when he went on to become a Cabinet minister.

While all other leaders seek to change their constituency to avoid anti-incumbency, SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra is toiling hard to wrest the same seat. “I have never ever dreamt of changing my seat. They are my people. I will always be there for them,” says Rakhra.

Former Cabinet Minister Rakhra, who had defeated Capt Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh in the 2012 elections but lost to Congress leader Rajinder Singh in 2017, says he addresses over 30 meetings every day. He has been going from lane to lane and from village to village to meet and greet people of his constituency.

Even opponents never target him in their speeches and rival workers greet him with respect. He has earned this due to his humble and down-to-earth approach, say Congress and AAP workers in Samana.

The segment had voted for Rakhra in 2002 when he had defeated Congress’ Brahm Mohindra. In 2007, Mohindra had turned the tables on Rakhra.

“Welfare schemes have eluded my constituency and a large number of poor are without blue cards. People also complain about the government failing to generate employment for the youth,” he states, assuring to change all this if the SAD-BSP forms the next government.

