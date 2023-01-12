Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheem conducts surprise checks on ETOs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking of attendance of excise and taxation officers (ETOs) and inspectors posted at various distilleries and bottling plants through the real-time based e-surveillance system.

Cheema, who had gone to Excise and Taxation Bhawan to launch official jacket for enforcement officers, conducted checking at the control room via CCTV system.

