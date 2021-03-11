Survey findings: Opposition slams Punjab government over Delhi education model

Daljit Singh Cheema (SAD), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress) and Amarinder Singh (PLC)

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

After the National Achievement Survey 2021 ranked Punjab students ahead of Delhi at all levels of school education, the Opposition today slammed the AAP for trying to impose Delhi education model in the state.

Asking the CM to congratulate students of state government schools as well as seek apology for defaming them, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the schoolchildren of Punjab had fared better than their Delhi counterparts in the survey, which evaluated the education quality and overall health of the education system in the country.

“It is now clear the much-hyped Delhi model of education, which was used as a propaganda tool by the AAP is a complete failure. Mann should acknowledge this fact and not try to impose it on Punjab and work to strengthen the current Punjab model, which had given good dividends.”

Cheema said schoolchildren from Punjab had fared better than their Delhi counterparts, right from classes III to X. He said Punjab students had stood first as far as comprehending mathematics was concerned, second in case of social sciences and third in case of English.

“We must build on this achievement by developing both short as well as long term interventions to improve learning levels further as per the findings of the independent survey conducted by the Union Education Ministry. The CM should now reject the Delhi model of school education. Not doing so will amount to betraying the interests of Punjab and Punjabis,” said Cheema.

He lauded the achievements of SAD governments in the past by coming up with the concept of meritorious and adarsh schools to provide modern education to the poor.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh today mocked the AAP government claims of introducing the Delhi model of education in Punjab when it had fared poorly in the National Achievement Survey 2021 on education.

The former CM also took a dig at the Congress, which in order to deny him the credit for his achievements between 2017 and September 2021, disowned everything and paved the way for the AAP to win the elections in Punjab.

Quoting the survey, Capt Amarinder said Punjab had not only ranked much ahead of Delhi, but also done much better than the national average on all indicators. “Can a failed model of education replace a successful model?” he asked the AAP government that had been harping on introducing the Delhi model in Punjab.

Replicate ours

It is time to take the Punjab model of education to Delhi, not vice versa. — Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress

State well ahead

Schools in Punjab have done much better than the national average on all indicators. — Amarinder Singh, PLC

Reject Delhi format

CM should reject Delhi model... Not doing so will amount to betraying the interests of Punjab. — Daljit Cheema, SAD

