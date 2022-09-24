Survey potential mining sites, Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua tells DCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Friday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to complete the district survey reports of potential mining sites at the earliest.

During a videoconference with the DCs, the Chief Secretary said Sub-Divisional Appraisal Committees would visit 858 potential mining sites.

He said as of now, 542 sites had been assessed. Therefore, the DC concerned should ensure assessment of all remaining sites at the earliest. After preparing the post-monsoon data, the DCs have to send a complete report to the Mining Department. The data will be available in the public domain for transparency.

Reviewing the action taken in illegal mining cases, Janjua asked all DCs to add sections of theft and Mining Act in such cases.

Since April 15, a total of 447 FIRs have been filed, while 421 persons have been arrested and 515 vehicles impounded.

The Chief Secretary said the vehicles and other material seized during the raids should be auctioned and the money deposited in the state exchequer. A penalty should be imposed on seized vehicles as per the guidelines of the NGT, he added.

He instructed the DCs to take action regarding the recovery of land revenue arrears during the district- level meetings. He said around Rs 111 crore recovery was still pending in

such cases.

#Illegal Mining #Monsoon #Vijay Kumar Janjua #VK Janjua