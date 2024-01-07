Suspect didn’t show signs of fear, acted normally: Kin

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, January 6

A day after allegedly committing the murder of DSP Dalbir Singh, autorickshaw driver Vijay Kumar continued to ferry passengers like any other normal day.

Vijay reached his rented accommodation at Mohan Vihar on the evening of January 1, the day of the murder. Next day, he got up late and went to work again, said his mother Kamlesh and elder brother Ranjit.

They said Vijay did not show any signs of fear till the time the police knocked at their doorstep and took him away. While Kamlesh was away, Ranjit said he was in for a big shock upon seeing the police personnel at his place on January 3. The police had taken Ranjit along with Vijay and had released the former next morning. “I was called at the police station and told that Vijay has confessed to his crime,” she said.

The family had converted to Christianity around 10 months ago. “On the New Year’s Eve, we had planned to visit a church at Khambra village. Even Vijay was to accompany us. Since he did not came back home, both of us went for the prayers and reached back around 3 am. Vijay had not shown up till then but it was a routine for him as he drove autorickshaw at odd hours,” said the mother.

More than Vijay’s arrest, the family was concerned about repaying the loan which their son had taken to purchase the autorickshaw.

Kamlesh told that Vijay had been spending all his earnings on de-addiction treatment. “We took a loan to buy him an autorickshaw. We wanted to keep him busy and away from addiction,” she said adding that her only source of income was Rs 1,500 old-age pension.