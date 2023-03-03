Suspected drug peddlers' houses raided in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 2

Police teams on Thursday searched some houses of suspected drug peddlers and addicts in Panjpir Colony, Jammu Basti, Dharam Nagari and Seetogunno Road from 8 am to 12 noon. During search, most suspects were found missing from their houses.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Avneet Kaur Sidhu, who supervised the search, said, “The aim is to eliminate drug trafficking and protect the people.”

The SSP said, “Some addicts want to get rid of drugs. They will be admitted to de-addiction centres for treatment.”

Abohar has emerged as a gateway for drug smuggling from the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. Many truck drivers have also been arrested while carrying drugs in the past.

Most local drug peddlers had resumed the illegal trade after getting bail from courts. Some had got bail for the second time.

In the past few months, most persons, who were booked by the local police under the Excise Act, had been acquitted due to lack of reliable evidence.

During the search operation in Panjpir Colony, some women were seen sobbing while sharing their grief with the SSP. The women told the SSP that they themselves were upset because their young children had started consuming drugs.

“When we go out to work, our children, who are hooked to drugs, steal household items. Many families have been ruined due to the menace. Some have even lost their young sons. Many young women have become widows. Unfortunately, sedative/intoxicating tablets are easily available at some retail medicine shops. We have no hesitation in naming them,” the women were heard telling police officials.

The SSP asked them to give information about addicts so that free treatment could be provided to them. The police also assured women that their complaints would be investigated and drug peddlers would be dealt with an iron hand.