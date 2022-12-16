Nakodar killings: Suspects in police custody till December 19

Jalandhar, December 15
A day after the arrest of three men in the killings of Timmy Chawla and Constable Mandeep Singh, the suspects have been sent to police custody till December 19.
There was speculation that one of absconding culprits Gurinder Singh Ginda is out of the country. Sources said he could be either in Canada or in the UK. The police, however, categorically denied this. SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “We are not in a position to make any further revelations about the case as it is under investigation.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’