Nakodar killings: Suspects in police custody till December 19

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

A day after the arrest of three men in the killings of Timmy Chawla and Constable Mandeep Singh, the suspects have been sent to police custody till December 19.

There was speculation that one of absconding culprits Gurinder Singh Ginda is out of the country. Sources said he could be either in Canada or in the UK. The police, however, categorically denied this. SSP Swarandeep Singh said, “We are not in a position to make any further revelations about the case as it is under investigation.”

