Suspended DSP declared approver in case against DIG

Amritsar, March 22
A Tarn Taran court has declared suspended DSP Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, a co-accused in a drugs and corruption case, as an approver against DIG Inderbir Singh and summoned him on April 1.
Lakhbir had filed an application in the court on January 8, besides approaching the Vigilance Bureau for turning approver. The court declared him the same on March 18.
The VB has named the DIG as an accused in July last year. Lakhbir was a co-accused in the case. He had submitted an application for turning approver in the case that pertains to the alleged release of a drug peddler at the behest of the DIG after allegedly taking bribe.
The incident occurred in June 2022 while Lakhbir was arrested by the Tarn Taran police in July last year. The case was later handed over to the VB and a three-member SIT comprising the Ferozepur and Amritsar SSPs and the VB was formed. The DIG was named as an accused in the case in June last year.
