Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, January 26

The supporters of jailed Navjot Singh Sidhu are upset over the state government not granting remission in sentence to the Congress leader on Republic Day.

They have now cancelled the earlier plan to welcome him outside the jail.

Earlier, there was speculation that he would get released from the Patiala Central Jail on Thursday. Even his exercise equipment was moved out of the jail on Wednesday.

Sidhu was convicted in a 1988 road rage case and surrendered in the court on May 20 last year.

Earlier, there was uncertainty over the premature release of Sidhu from the jail, where he is serving a one-year sentence. His supporters had gathered at his Yadavindra Enclave house and also put up posters and banners to welcome him.

“I cannot comment on the technicalities but Sidhu should meet you all tomorrow outside the jail,” senior counsel HPS Verma, who represented Sidhu in court, had told The Tribune on Wednesday evening.

Patiala Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana had said, “I have no clue on Sidhu’s release. I cannot comment till I receive the orders.”

