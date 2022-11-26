Suspicious flying object with Pakistani currency note, mobile number seized near border in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, November 26

The BSF sleuths on Saturday morning confiscated an unusual balloon-shaped cartoon character flying into Indian territory from Pakistan side.

The flying object was seen in alignment of border pillar no 217/8 near outpost Bahadur Ke in Guruharsahai area.

The balloon was red, blue and white in colour.

BSF sources said that a Rs 10 of Pakistani currency note and a piece of paper with a mobile no was written on it. BSF has seized both the balloon and the note. Further, investigations are on.