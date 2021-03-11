Sidhu Moosewala case: SUV registration number picked from portal, says owner

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 30

The owner of the SUV whose registration number was used by assailants to carry out the fatal attack on Sidhu Moosewala yesterday claimed he had put up his vehicle for sale on online portals, including OLX and Marketplace.

“I was scared to learn the assailants had used my SUV’s registration number on their vehicle to carry out the attack on Moosewala,” said Shamsher Singh. “They must have seen my vehicle on OLX or some other portal,” claimed Shamsher, adding he had purchased the Scorpio through a portal a few months ago.

He claimed the vehicle earlier bore a Delhi registration number, which he later got transferred to his name. The new registration number was issued on March 9. “New high security registration plates are currently installed on my SUV,” said Shamsher, a resident of Dheera Ghara village, 27 km from the district headquarters.

SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said the police would check the veracity of the facts given by Shamsher. “It is a sensitive matter, we cannot leave anything to chance,” said the SSP.

Car used by suspects found in Dharamkot

The Moga police on Monday recovered an Alto car, which was used by the suspects to flee after killing Moosewala, abandoned on the outskirts of Dharamkot town in Moga.

#sidhu moosewala