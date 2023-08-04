New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has identified Amritsar and Kapurthala in Punjab as the destinations for development under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in response to an unstarred question asked by MP Raghav Chadha. TNS
SGPC invites applications
Amritsar: The Dharam Prachar Committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has invited applications from students for participating in the annual religious examination conducted by the panel. Committee secretary Balwinder Kahlwan said applications can be submitted until August 31. TNS
Girl’s drug video goes viral
Muktsar: The video of a young woman injecting a drug in Muktsar town has gone viral on social media. Residents have demanded action from the police in this regard, saying that it is a matter of concern that even women have been addicted.
