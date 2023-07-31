Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, July 30
Mystery shrouds the disappearance of two Ludhiana youths, who had reportedly swept away towards Pakistan due to the strong current in the Sutlej near Gajniwala village in this border district. Later, they were apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers, said police sources.
As per information, the youths have been identified as Ratanpal and Harvinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet in Jagraon of Ludhiana.
Meanwhile, Jasvir Singh, Sarpanch of Parchia Biharipur village of Sidhwa Bet in Jagraon, along with few others met police officials at Lakho ke Behram police station. Harvinder, who belongs to my village along with his friend Ratanpal had gone to pay obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, said Jasvir. “Someone informed us that both Harvinder and Ratanpal have swept away in the Sutlej and nabbed by the Pakistan Rangers”, he said.
The police said the matter was the subject to be dealt by the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers, adding that as per the police information, this incident took place yesterday. The police said that only the BSF could settle the issue with the Rangers.
Sources said a flag meeting took place between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers over this issue.
BSF, Pak Rangers hold Flag meet
A flag meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers was held, however, its outcome is awaited
