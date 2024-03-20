Swindler Aman Skoda’s nephew held with pistol in Fazilka

Fazilka, March 19
Four days after the arrest of the fugitive swindler Amandeep Kamboj, alias Aman Skoda by the Fazilka police from Varanasi, his nephew Praveen Kumar, alias Prince has been nabbed by the police from Skoda’s native village Chak Punna Wali alias Khilchian. A 0.32 bore pistol has been recovered from his possession.
Skoda was remanded into police custody till March 20.
The police said during the interrogation, Skoda had reportedly said on his instructions, his accomplices had fired upon Hans Raj Golden, secretary, CPI, Fazilka, four years ago in 2020, with the pistol. According to the police, Skoda admitted that after firing upon Golden, his accomplices had returned the pistol to him, who, in turn, handed over it to his nephew (sister’s son) Prince.
The police team conducted a raid at the house of Prince on Monday and recovered the pistol, the licence of which was expired on February 5, 2023.
