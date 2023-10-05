 SYL canal issue: SAD appeals to people to gherao central team coming for land survey in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • SYL canal issue: SAD appeals to people to gherao central team coming for land survey in Punjab

SYL canal issue: SAD appeals to people to gherao central team coming for land survey in Punjab

Majithia accused Punjab CM Mann of deliberately weakening Punjab’s case in the Supreme Court

SYL canal issue: SAD appeals to people to gherao central team coming for land survey in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. Video Grab



PTI

Chandigarh, October 5

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia Thursday appealed to the people of Punjab to gherao central teams wishing to conduct a survey of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal land in the state.

The party asserted that it was ready for any sacrifice but would not allow the canal to come up in the state.

Majithia's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of a part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

He said that if a survey team comes to the state, it should be gheraoed, and added his party would not allow any such survey in the state.

Opposing such a survey, he said half of Punjab's districts are in the dark zone due to severe depletion of groundwater and "water is not reaching our farmers." "Former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal returned more than 4,500 acres of land acquired for the SYL canal back to the 21,000 original owners free of cost," he said.

Majithia also asked the AAP government as well as the state unit of the BJP to clarify their stand on the survey which was to be conducted by the central government.

He condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar for maintaining a deafening silence on "such an important issue" which concerned the very future of Punjab and its farmers.

He also asked the Punjab BJP chief to officially tell the central government to desist from conducting any survey to identify land for the SYL canal.

He also accused the Punjab chief minister of deliberately weakening Punjab's case on the SYL canal issue in the Supreme Court as part of a "conspiracy".

The SAD leader also flayed the AAP government for "failing" to come out with a definite strategy to save the river waters of Punjab.

The SYL canal was conceptualised for effective allocation of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The project envisaged a 214-km canal, of which a 122-km stretch was to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 km in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the construction work in 1982, shelved it subsequently.  

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal #Supreme Court #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

2
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

5
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

6
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

8
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

9
India

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED

10
Comment

The Khalistan imbroglio in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of water to any state, says CM Mann after emergency Cabinet meeting

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering probe...

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

SC bench said most of the allegations in the corruption case...

Gurminder Singh appointed as advocate general of Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

The development comes following the resignation of senior la...

New Zealand keep defending champions England to 282/9 in World Cup opener

World Cup opener: Centurions Rachin Ravindra, Conway produce New Zealand’s version of ‘Bazball’ to stun champions England

Trophy holders simply could not muster any response to the a...


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Gurugram police book Chandigarh resident for trying to send opium to US via courier

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

Delhi Police questions journalists Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma in NewsClick case

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district