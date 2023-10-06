SYL: Decades-old dispute between Punjab, Haryana

1966 Post re-organisation, Punjab refused to share its waters with Haryana

1980 Water- sharing agreement signed between Punjab and Haryana. It was decided to construct 214-km-long SYL, of which 122 km was to be in Punjab

1982 Construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal started at Kapoori village of Patiala

1985 Punjab Assembly repudiated the 1981 agreement

1986 Eradi Tribunal constituted on April 2

1987 Eradi Tribunal upheld the legality of 1955, 1976 and 1981 agreements and increased share of both Punjab and Haryana

1990 Construction of canal stopped after Chief Engineer associated with the project was shot dead by militants

1999 Haryana filed a suit in the SC seeking construction of canal

2002 SC directed Punjab to complete construction of canal. Later, Punjab filed a review petition

2004 CPWD appointed to take over construction work, which prompted the then Punjab Government to pass The Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, abrogating all its river water agreements. The President referred this Bill to the SC

2016 March: Punjab SYL Canal Land (Transfer of Proprietary Rights ) Bill passed to return the acquired land back to the original owners

November: The SC opined that the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, was invalid. Punjab passed an executive order, denotifying all land meant for construction of the canal. Punjab also demanded royalty for river water supplied to non-riparian states

2022 SC asks the Centre to mediate between Punjab and Haryana CMs and try to resolve the issue

2022-23 Meetings held between both CMs remain inconclusive

2023 Centre tells the apex court that talks between two states have failed

#Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL