SYL row: Opposition accepts CM’s debate challenge

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 8

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a debate on the SYL canal issue on October 10.

Addressing a gathering of the youth at a Youth Milni programme organised by Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjher in Barnala, the SAD president said, “The party is going to take out a protest march to the CM’s house in Chandigarh on October 10. I challenge the CM to discuss the SYL canal issue with me on the occasion.”

‘Invite media as well’ I am ready to discuss all issues related to the state, particularly the SYL canal, with him. The media should also be invited so that Punjabis can form their own opinion after listening to both speakers. —Sukhbir Badal, SAD Chief

He said Punjabis were shocked at the manner the CM had succumbed to the pressure of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and sold out Punjab’s interests on the SYL to Haryana. “They also want to listen as to what Mann has to say on this and since he has already given a call for a debate on November 1, he should not shy away from preponing the debate to October 10. The CM should not make excuses now. Instead, he should show courage and come out of his residence to meet me. I am ready to discuss all issues related to the state, particularly the SYL canal, with him. The media should also be invited so that Punjabis can form their own opinion after listening to both speakers,” said Sukhbir.

He said the AAP government had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 crore since it had formed the government, but it had nothing to show by way of infrastructure projects.

Punjab BJP chief also ready

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said he was ready for debate on any issue of state. He asked the CM under whose pressure, did he dilute Punjab’s position in the Supreme Court. In a tweet, Jakhar said the keenness shown by the newly appointed Advocate General for a dialogue with other states rather than legally defending Punjab’s interests, proved that the state government had made up its mind to concede the rights over waters of Punjab. TNS

#Bhagwant Mann #Sangrur #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL