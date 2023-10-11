SYL row: Water cannons used on SAD workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

The SAD workers today staged a protest outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

The Chandigarh Police used water cannons to disperse SAD activists and stop them from reaching the CM’s residence. While addressing the party workers, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, said rather than holding a debate on the SYL and other issues concerning Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann decided to go to Madhya Pradesh.

SAD activists also placed the empty chair with the Chief Minister’s name written on it to drive home the point.

Asserting that water is a natural resource for Punjab just like coal is for Chhattisgarh, Sukhbir said, “This resource has been taken away from us unilaterally by the successive Congress governments from 1955 when half of our water was given to Rajasthan. In 1976, another half of the remaining water was given to Haryana.”

