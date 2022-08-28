T-shirt row: Bail plea of accused rejected

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the bail plea of Karamjit Singh Gill, who was held for wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler printed on it and getting himself clicked on the Golden Temple complex premises recently.

The counsel of the accused arguing in the case stated that the Gill's motive was not to incite religious sentiments, but to bow down while wearing a T-shirt with a picture of his political guru. "So, it does not prove any crime," he said.

On the other hand, based on an investigation conducted by the Commissionerate Police, in which a case was registered against Gill under Section 153A on the charge of inciting religious sentiments, Assistant District Attorney Tawtesh Inderjit Singh argued that the accused did not go to the holiest Sikh shrine to pay obeisance, but only to hurt feelings of devotees.

He stated that long before this, Gill had stoked a controversy by cutting a cake with a picture of his political guru on his birthday, after which he received threats and the police gave him protection.

#Golden Temple Amritsar