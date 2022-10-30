Tackle spread of dengue: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has directed the Civil Surgeons to make coordinated efforts to tackle spread of dengue.

The minister asked Civil Surgeons to set up dengue wards, do fogging in rural and urban areas and to enhance manpower to prevent larvae breeding.

Jouramajra said the government, has taken concrete steps to tackle rising cases of dengue. He said though the case load was very low as compared to last year, there was no laxity in terms of efforts.

The Health Minister appealed to the masses to keep their houses and surroundings clean to avoid spread of dengue. He said the Health Department was coordinating with other departments, including school education, panchayat and local bodies to contain the spread.