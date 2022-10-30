Tackle spread of dengue: Minister

Chandigarh, October 29
Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has directed the Civil Surgeons to make coordinated efforts to tackle spread of dengue.
The minister asked Civil Surgeons to set up dengue wards, do fogging in rural and urban areas and to enhance manpower to prevent larvae breeding.
Jouramajra said the government, has taken concrete steps to tackle rising cases of dengue. He said though the case load was very low as compared to last year, there was no laxity in terms of efforts.
The Health Minister appealed to the masses to keep their houses and surroundings clean to avoid spread of dengue. He said the Health Department was coordinating with other departments, including school education, panchayat and local bodies to contain the spread.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...