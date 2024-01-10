Tail-end Abohar villages to get canal water soon: MLA

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 9

Local MLA Sandeep Jakhar today inspected the ongoing construction work of Bhangarkhera Minor (sub-canal) and asked the villagers to regularly monitor the construction being carried out. He said that farmers of tail-end villages, who had been protesting against successive governments over poor availability of water for irrigation and drinking for the past few years, could now expect to get justice.

He said that his proposal, submitted in 2008, to reconstruct the canal to make sufficient water available to the villages located at

the tail-end bordering Rajasthan was accepted in 2020 and the work had started now. He said that the 6,600-foot-long cemented canal was being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. He appealed to the villagers to cooperate in the construction work and keep checking the material and levelling from time to time.

The MLA also inspected the construction work of six bridges being built on canals in the area at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh. He said that a huge amount of medical waste was being dumped in the canals, which was quite worrying and should be stopped.

