Malerkotla: ‘Tainted’ BDPO, 6 others booked in land scam

Malerkotla, December 19

A Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) posted at Amargarh subdivision of the district, against whom a charge-sheet had already been recommended for her alleged involvement in the Rs 121-crore Ludhiana Panchayat Fund Embezzlement Scam, has now been identified as one of the main accused in another land scam in Sudhar block of Raikot subdivision.

Rupinderjit Kaur along with six others has been booked at Sudhar police station under Section 420 for allegedly attempting to usurp the compensation given for land acquired by the government under the Bharatmala Road Project by changing ownership rights of a private property in the name of panchayat land.

Though the case has been registered in connection with 16 kanals owned by an NRI family, it is alleged that 170 kanals owned by some landlords had been transferred in name of panchayat illegally.

Kaur was holding double charge of DDPO Ludhiana and BDPO, Sudhar, when ownership rights of the land in question were transferred and an account of the civic body had been opened in a private bank for receiving compensation in contravention of instructions of the government.

Perusal of records revealed that the FIR had been registered on the basis of an inquiry conducted under the supervision of SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains in connection with a complaint by Lakhwant Singh of Leel village.

Kaur and a patwari have been identified as the main accused in the case.

