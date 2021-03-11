Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case

Chandigarh, May 7
The Delhi police, on Friday midnight, produced Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga at the residence of Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi. He was brought before Duty Magistrate Tripathi on the day in response to a search warrant issued by Dwarka Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High court on Friday turned down the Punjab government's request of not giving BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's custody to the Delhi Police and keep him in Haryana.
The court will now hear the matter on Saturday. The Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Friday.
Punjab has filed a habeas corpus petition, the scope of which is limited to the release of the alleged detainees from illegal detection
State versus State case following the political and legal controversy over Bagga's arrest expected to come up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court today afternoon.
The habeas corpus petition filed for the release of its police officials has been placed before Justice GS Gill of the High Court.
Bagga’s lawyers said after reviewing Bagga’s medical records, it was discovered that the BJP leader had injuries to his back and shoulder, the report said. After expressing his desire to return home, the Duty Magistrate discharged him. He was released him from the custody of the Delhi Police because he is a major.
Bagga’s statement will be recorded before the Magistrate on Monday.
Bagga’s lawyers told the press that the Duty Magistrate had ordered the Delhi Police to provide security for Tejinder and his family.
