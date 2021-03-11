Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 7

The Delhi police, on Friday midnight, produced Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga at the residence of Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathi. He was brought before Duty Magistrate Tripathi on the day in response to a search warrant issued by Dwarka Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High court on Friday turned down the Punjab government's request of not giving BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's custody to the Delhi Police and keep him in Haryana.

The court will now hear the matter on Saturday. The Punjab government had moved a habeas corpus petition in the High Court on Friday.