Take action against Sirsa: Sarna to Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna today met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and urged him to pronounce ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) on former DSGMC president and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa’s name had surfaced in the alleged money laundering through gurdwara accounts.

Giving reference to a video in which a person, based overseas, claimed that several transactions were made through gurdwara donations that were probably never reflected in records during Sirsa’s tenure, Sarna also sought probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sarna said that he had approached the Jathedar in his individual capacity and appealed to him to take action against Sirsa.

“The ED should conduct an independent probe on the financial transactions made by Sirsa,” he said.

Denying all allegations, Sirsa said that all the allegations were frivolous and that the gurdwara accounts were totally transparent and could be checked by anyone.

#Akal Takht #BJP #DSGMC #Giani Raghbir Singh #Manjinder Singh Sirsa #Paramjit Singh Sarna #Sikhs #Sirsa