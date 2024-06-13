Take failure as challenge: ADGP motivates ‘failed’ young students

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 12

After NEET and JEE (main and advance) results when high competition and examination stress is being seen as a threat to the psychological health of the students, a senior IPS in his post on social media on Wednesday has appealed the students to take a failure in one exam as a challenge for the new options and paradigm in life.

“One failure opens many doors of success. I failed to qualify engineering examination but I fought and become IPS officer. If I can do, you can also do. Doors of success are open and wide, therefore fight. Don’t commit suicide,” wrote MF Farooqui, ADGP, Punjab in his post on Wednesday.

The increase in suicide of youths between 14 to 18 years of age has stirred major concerns for the education department, said ADGP Farooqui.

High academic stress, lack of proper sleep, over expectation of parents and depression are the key issues that students struggle with while competing in NEET and JEE (main and advance) like exams to become a doctor or engineer, he said.

Teachers and parents need to give special attention to the students when they are appearing in these highly competitive exams. It is the efforts, not the result which the parents and teachers need to appreciate a student for it, said Farooqui.

#Faridkot #Social Media