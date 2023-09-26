Take firm stand on Punjab issues: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today asked CM Bhagwant Mann to take a firm stand on important issues concerning Punjab, including the state’s right over Chandigarh, at the North Zone Council meeting in Amritsar tomorrow. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said since the Union Home Minister would chair the meeting, it was of utmost importance to clarify that Chandigarh belonged to Punjab and that no land could be allotted to the union territory for constructing a separate Vidhan Sabha by Haryana.

The SAD leader also asserted that the Chief Minister should also declare that the character of Panjab University could not be changed and that there was no question of affiliating any Haryana college with the university. “It should be made clear that Haryana does not have any stake in Panjab University.”

