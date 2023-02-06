Take steps to control pollution: NGT to Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary, the PPCB and the Ropar District Magistrate to take remedial measures to stop pollution in Sutlej near Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib.

During a hearing on February 2, the NGT directed the Chief Secretary to file a status report within one month.

“We direct the Chief Secretary, PPCB and the District Magistrate, to look into the issue and take remedial action in accordance with the law. The Chief Secretary may file an action taken report with the Registrar- General of the tribunal within one month,” said the order.

Social activist Sunaina had filed an execution application of order dated February 22, 2021, seeking remedial measures to prevent pollution of rivers.

According to the applicant, in spite of the orders, Sutlej was getting polluted near Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib. The petitioner had approached the authorities, but no action was taken. “The government has failed to find any suitable solution to this serious issue,” she said.

#Environment #Mohali #National Green Tribunal NGT #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB #ropar