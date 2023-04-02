Take up trader's killing with Pak, SGPC asks MEA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

Following the killing of a Sikh shopkeeper by an unknown assailant at Peshawar in Pakistan on Friday, the SGPC has asked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to lodge a protest with the Pakistan government in this regard.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said repeated targeted killings of members of a minority community in the neighbouring country was a cause for concern.

The deceased was identified as Dyal Singh (35). He died on the spot after receiving a bullet in the head and another on the chest. He hailed from the Tirah valley of Khyber, a district like Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, and had migrated to Peshawar some years ago.

Dhami slammed the casual approach of the Pakistan government in handling open attacks against minorities.