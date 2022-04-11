Takers for science in Punjab govt schools way below national average

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, April 10

In a matter of concern, the number of students opting for the science stream in Class XII of government schools, affiliated with the PSEB, is only 12 per cent which is far less than the national average of 33 per cent. The figure is also much less than the 38 per cent average in private schools in the state.

Terminology tough Students who grew up studying in Punjabi medium face difficulty in under-standing terminology in English in Plus Two. Sanjay, Principal, GSSS, Beas pind

Confirming the figures, Secretary, School Education, Ajoy Sharma, said the numbers that came up during a recent data analysis of the board enrollment, over the past three years, gave the disturbing picture of fewer students opting for science classes after matriculation.

The number of students in the science stream this year is about 30,000 out of approximately 2.15 lakh enrolled in senior secondary classes of government schools. Of approximately 2,000 senior secondary schools, about 650 offer the science option.

Talking about the ground reality, German Jeet Singh, physics lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Jabbowal, Amritsar, said, “Schools in the rural areas do not have uniform availability of science and mathematics teachers. When students from rural areas reach the senior secondary level, they find it difficult to study these subjects.”

Principal Sanjay of GSSS, Beas Pind, Jalandhar district, said, “students who grew up learning in Punjabi medium face a lot of difficulty in understanding the terminology in English in Plus Two. We have been informed that the board has started the process of making the text simpler.”

Sharma said the board had already begun the exercise to make the text simple for students. “We are aware that students need special guidance for linking their classroom study with entrance tests to engineering and medical colleges. We are preparing to expose students to science terminology from Class VI onwards. Holding of online classes during the pandemic has shown us the potential of information technology. Besides classroom teaching, students will be given a communication channel to clear their doubts.” Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.