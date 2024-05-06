Takht asks gurdwaras not to hold last rites of man killed for sacrilege

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 5

Akal Takht and the SGPC have blamed the lethargic attitude of the governments for not taking action in sacrilege cases, forcing the people to take law into their hands.

Referring to the sacrilege incident in Ferozepur, where a 19-year-old man as Bakshish Singh, who was beaten to death after he allegedly tore up the pages of Guru Granth Sahib at Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh in Bandala village yesterday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has ordered the Sangat to boycott the family of the accused and not allow his last rites in any gurdwara.

In a post on ‘X’, the SGPC said, “Where is the exemplary justice in the large number of sacrilege cases of Guru Granth Sahib? High profile culprits like Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted for rapes and murders, are not being punished in cases of sacrilege even as his name is recorded following recent statement by a co-accused. Is it because the ruling political class has to serve its interest in vote bank politics? Government’s failure to give justice has forced people to take law into their hands. The community has always respected the law of the land and the Constitution.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said when the rule of law fails miserably in performing its duty, then people are forced to deliver justice in their own way.

He said there had been many incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in the past. The government and the police did not give strict and exemplary punishments to the perpetrators of blasphemy. Meanwhile, an SGPC team visited the site of sacrilege incident. They have prepared a detailed report.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akal Takht #Ferozepur #Sacrilege #SGPC #Sikhs