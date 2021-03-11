Takht chief triggers 'arm yourself' controversy

GS Paul
Amritsar, May 23
A former Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Kewal Singh, has expressed his disagreement with Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement advocating all Sikhs to try and possess a ‘licensed weapon’.
What is the threat?
Everyone will like to know whether Jathedar feels any particular threat to the community. — Raja Warring, PCC Chief
Questioning whether it could put the Sikhs in the right direction, Giani Kewal Singh said: “The need of the hour is to connect the youth with ‘Gurmat’. Learning the skills in Sikh martial art was meant to keep the youth in sound physical health and diversion of their mind from other vices and drugs.”
Former National Commission for Minorities chairman Tarlochan Singh, too, said he was not convinced with Jathedar’s statement. He said Sikhs faced no threat in the country. “Carrying weapons would take us nowhere,” he said. In his public address to commemorate Guru Hargobind Sahib’s Gurgaddi Divas today, Jathedar said: “Guru’s message is applicable in modern era too.... Every Sikh, especially youth, should try to procure modern weapons in a legal manner.” DC Harpreet Singh Sudan said weapons were issued only as per the constitutional norms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s