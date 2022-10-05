Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh denies fraud allegations

Chandigarh, October 4
Days after Panj Pyaras declared Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty) over the alleged embezzlement of Rs 5 crore, the latter today said he had been wrongly charged.
Accused of embezzlement of donations in the form of gold and other items, the Jathedar said it was unfortunate that action was taken against him on the basis of a man, whose own credentials were in doubt. “False charges have been levelled against me.”
