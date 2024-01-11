Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC chief get invite for Ram Temple event in Ayodhya

Amritsar, January 10
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust today sent an invitation to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on the inauguration of Ram Temple slated for January 22 in Ayodhya.
Representatives of the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, a Sikh affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), today delivered the invitation to the Takht secretariat. The Jathedar’s personal assistant received it as he was not available.
Apart from the Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami too received the invite for the grand ceremony to take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries.
Sandeep Singh, general secretary of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, said similar invitations would be given to the heads of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Takht Sri Patna Sahib and other prominent religious figures from Punjab.
“Today, we came to invite Akal Takht Jathedar in person. The formal letters of invitation have already been sent to several religious personalities for the event,” said Sandeep Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Nikhil Gupta facing human rights violations while in custody in Prague: Court documents in Gurpatwant Pannun case
Is being subjected to human rights violations, including ext...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...