Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC chief get invite for Ram Temple event in Ayodhya

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust today sent an invitation to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on the inauguration of Ram Temple slated for January 22 in Ayodhya.

Representatives of the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, a Sikh affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), today delivered the invitation to the Takht secretariat. The Jathedar’s personal assistant received it as he was not available.

Apart from the Akal Takht Jathedar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami too received the invite for the grand ceremony to take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other dignitaries.

Sandeep Singh, general secretary of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat, said similar invitations would be given to the heads of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Takht Sri Patna Sahib and other prominent religious figures from Punjab.

“Today, we came to invite Akal Takht Jathedar in person. The formal letters of invitation have already been sent to several religious personalities for the event,” said Sandeep Singh.

