Akal Takht moots own channel for live telecast of Gurbani

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 30

The Akal Takht has directed the SGPC to launch its own channel for the live telecast of Gurbani worldwide. SGPC says it needs at least Rs 200 cr to set up channel,

The move comes following allegations of immoral activities during a beauty pageant aired by a private television channel having rights to telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple.

Raising the issue during the budget session, SGPC members Kiranjot Kaur and Balwinder Bains urged Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to take cognisance of the matter and order snapping of ties with the channel. Kiranjot Kaur, the granddaughter of Master Tara Singh, said an FIR was also lodged against the channel’s management. She stressed till the case reached its legal conclusion, the channel should be barred from relaying Gurbani as “it had hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs”.

Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa had raised a similar demand in the past. The SGPC had entered into a pact with the channel for telecast rights till 2023.

Giani Harpreet Singh directed the SGPC to initiate steps to launch the channel. He confirmed that the directions had been issued following complaints that were received against the channel.

Following the directions from the Akal Takht, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it would work on the modalities on priority. “We need a corpus of at least Rs 200 crore for establishing studios and requisite infrastructure. Since it is the Akal Takht’s order, we will definitely comply with it,” he added.

Focus on BBMB, Sikh prisoners

SGPC adopts resolution listing several demands...

Allow passport-free travel to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara through corridor

Develop Dera Baba Nanak as Sikh heritage city

Widen, beautify passages leading to Golden Temple

Start direct flights to more countries from Amritsar

Make efforts for propagation of Gurmukhi script

Resolve pending issues related to Sikh shrines

Annul decision to scrap permanent membership of Punjab from BBMB

Give nod to mark centenary of martyrdom massacre of Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib

Release Sikh ‘political prisoners’ — Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Jagtar Hawara and Balwant Rajoana

