Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar declared 'tankhaiya'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty) by the Panj Pyare allegedly for misappropriation of ‘daswandh’ (one-tenth of offering by devotees) and issuing a ‘whimsical’ edict upon one Jalandhar-based Gurwinder Singh Samra.

The Panj Pyare pronounced their edict on September 11 after thorough deliberations under the signatures of Bhai Baldev Singh, Bhai Daleep Singh Bhai Gurdial Singh Bhai Sukhdev Singh and Bhai Parshuram Singh.

They stated that Giani Ranjit Singh not only dented the prestige of the edict by declaring Samra as “Annin Sewak” (very dedicated servant of the Guru), but also conspired to build pressure on office-bearers of the managing committee.

The Panj Pyare also

awarded religious punishment to Samra, who has been held guilty of exaggerating the quantum of gold plated on the sword, which he had presented to the Takht and later going to the media while hurting the prestige of the Takht.