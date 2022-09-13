Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar declared 'tankhaiya'

Amritsar, September 12
Takht Patna Sahib Jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty) by the Panj Pyare allegedly for misappropriation of ‘daswandh’ (one-tenth of offering by devotees) and issuing a ‘whimsical’ edict upon one Jalandhar-based Gurwinder Singh Samra.
The Panj Pyare pronounced their edict on September 11 after thorough deliberations under the signatures of Bhai Baldev Singh, Bhai Daleep Singh Bhai Gurdial Singh Bhai Sukhdev Singh and Bhai Parshuram Singh.
They stated that Giani Ranjit Singh not only dented the prestige of the edict by declaring Samra as “Annin Sewak” (very dedicated servant of the Guru), but also conspired to build pressure on office-bearers of the managing committee.
The Panj Pyare also
awarded religious punishment to Samra, who has been held guilty of exaggerating the quantum of gold plated on the sword, which he had presented to the Takht and later going to the media while hurting the prestige of the Takht.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...