Takht Patna Sahib mgmt board invalidates 'edict' of 'Panj Piaras'

Amritsar, December 10

A day after the “Panj Piaras” (five beloved ones of Guru) of Takht Patna Sahib challenged the supremacy of Akal Takht and passed a “hukamnama” (edict) against Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Patna Sahib management board, has declared it invalid.

Jagjot Singh, who is acting chief of the board, and vice president Lakhbinder Singh wrote to Akal Takht that three unauthorised persons — Bhai Gurdial Singh, Bhai Jaswant Singh and Bhai Amarjit Singh (all granthis) — had signed the edict posing as “Panj Piaras” under a conspiracy.

Jagjot said the edict should be ignored and directions of Akal Takht would be followed by everyone.

The management board has also directed former Jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh, who was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by Akal Takht, to vacate the accommodation on the premises of Takht Patna Sahib.

Nonetheless, taking cognisance of the matter, the Patna Sahib SDM and DM called up both the parties and warned them against creating any ruckus at Takht Patna Sahib. The administration endorsed the directions of Akal Takht and ordered to comply with it. As per Akal Takht’s directions, the administration passed orders to hold fresh elections of the Takht Patna Sahib management board between January 1 and 15, 2023.

In another development, Jagjot approved the five-member committee constituted by Akal Takht to assist the management.

