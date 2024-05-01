Akal Takht tells Raja Warring’s wife Amrita to submit written apology

Amritsar, April 30
Congress state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring has offered a public apology for her remarks that sparked a row among the Sikh community, but Akal Takht did not accept it.
Taking cognisance of the controversial statement in which she had equated the Congress symbol of hand with that of Guru Nanak Dev during a campaign in favour of her husband, who is contesting for Ludhiana Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh today ordered her to submit an apology at Akal Takht.
Meanwhile, she chose to post a video clip offering public apology on her social media platforms asking for forgiveness for her ‘jaane anjaane’ mistake.
The Akal Takht secretariat, which has received complaints against her, has refused to accept her apology on social media. An official said, “We have received written complaint against her and she is supposed to submit her apology and clarification in writing at Akal Takht, following which the Jathedar would take a call on it for further action.”
The Jathedar has also cautioned all political parties to desist from referring to Gurus and religious symbols for political motives.
All India Sikh Students Federation activist Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad had complained to the Akal Takht seeking action against her for exploiting the Sikh religious feelings for political motives.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...