Akal Takht to look into shifting of ‘saroops’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar , January 14

Akal Takht has received a complaint that a few Satkar committee activists allegedly took away ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib from the houses of some Sindhi families in Indore.

Around 74 ‘saroops’ were shifted to Gurdwara Imlee Sahib in Indore. The Sindhi families have also sent some videos to Akal Takht to substantiate their claims about the incidents. In the videos, activists could be seen engaged in altercations.