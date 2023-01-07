Gurbani telecast: Akal Takht urged to act against SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has urged Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to act against the SGPC for not complying with the directions of starting its own channel while letting a private channel to hold exclusive rights to telecast Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The Delhi Sikh body has also urged Jathedar to summon former DSGMC presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and his brother Harvinder Singh Sarna for their alleged anti-Panthic activities.

DSGMC general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon alleged the SGPC was misusing money donated by sangat for promotion of Sarna brothers.

Terming the allegations baseless, Paramjit Singh Sarna said he had headed the DSGMC for fifteen years and never depended on others for promotion. He said he would appear in person at Akal Takht, if called.

#akal takht #DSGMC #giani harpreet singh #SGPC #Sikhs