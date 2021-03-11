Taking stance against ‘Gurbani’ distortion, Akal Takht declares US-based Sikh ‘tankhaiah’

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 3

Akal Takht has pronounced ‘hukumnama’ (edict) against a US-based resident, Thaminder Singh, for allegedly distorting Gurbani and publishing the copies of the holy scripture offline and online.

After holding deliberations over the issue with Sikh intellectuals and representatives of Panthic organisations, including the top brass of SGPC and the DSGMC, the five high priests headed by the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Harpreet Singh has declared Thaminder ‘tankhaiah’ (guilty of religious misconduct).

Jathedar announced the ‘hukumnama’ from the podium of the Akal Takht stating that Thaminder was held guilty of twisting the verses of Gurbani and printing the copies in an unauthorised manner and also uploading them on website SikhBookClub.com in PDF format.

It was alleged that he had used extra ‘lagan-matravan’ (punctuationsof Gurmukhi) and ‘bindis’ (dots)that had altered the original verses of Gurbani.

Terming it a gross violation of Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct), Jathedar has put a blanket ban on the text published by him. He has been directed to appear personally before the Akal Takht within a span of one month to clarify his intentions and submit the whole record he possessed.

“He was declared ‘tankhaiah’ till the time he furnished these orders. The Sikh community was directed not to share any association with him,” said Jathedar.

It is learnt that he had submitted a clarification thrice at the Akal Takht Secretariat, but it was never found to be satisfactory.

Another NRI, Sikh Onkar Singh, who was also involved in an identical practice, has also been directed to stop publishing the unauthorised text of Gurbani, both online and offline instantly. He too has been summoned to appear before the Akal Takht for atonement and surrendered all the records.

Meanwhile, around 21 web applications have come under scanner of the Akal Takht which contains Gurbani texts having grammatical errors. SGPC was directed to ensure that the management of these web applications get the errors rectified within a month, otherwise SGPC could initiate legal action against them.

Jathedar said those devotees who aspired to contribute in writing the Gurbani text by hand, could do so only if they comply the Akal Takht’s certified terms and conditions and authorised by the Dharm Parchar Committee of the SGPC.