 Tales of gallantry echo at war heroes’ convention : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Tales of gallantry echo at war heroes’ convention

Tales of gallantry echo at war heroes’ convention

Tales of gallantry echo at war heroes’ convention

Members of the War Decorated India during the association’s triennial convention-cum-reunion at Chandimandir Military Station on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

For aged war heroes and war widows, it was a nostalgic, yet a proud trip down the memory lane as they converged at Chandimandir Military Station for their triennial convention-cum-reunion.

As old-time tales of war and gallantry flowed, personal matters brought up to date and experiences reminisced, members of the War Decorated India (WDI), their numbers now dwindling by the year discussed various issues concerning their welfare and well-being.

The convention’s inaugural session was addressed by Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who while appreciating the acts of gallantry and sacrifices of soldiers, promised all possible support to the WDI.

As many as 32 recipients of gallantry awards and 28 widows of decorated soldiers from across the country were participating in the event. These include descendants of two Victoria Cross winners, Ram Sarup Singh of the Punjab Regiment and Nand Singh of the Sikh Regiment. They were decorated in the Burma Theatre during the Second World War.

Lt Gen GS Sihota (retd), President of WDI, said at one point of time, the association had 1,624 members, which now down to 800, with the average age of the members, including those from the 1999 Kargil conflict, being 75 years. He said while Punjab and Haryana had been in the forefront in extending benefits to the gallantry awardees, many other state governments were now following suit.

WDI was set up in 1991 to serve as a platform for strengthening camaraderie among the war heroes, further their cause and to provide them any assistance in times of need. Its members consist of recipients of gallantry awards including the Victoria Cross and Military Cross of the Pre-Independence era and Param Vir Chakra (PVC), Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra that were instituted post-Independence.

Lily Bawa, one of the founding members of WDI whose husband Lt Col IBS Bawa was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously during the Sri Lanka operations in 1987, said it was at a small social get-together in Chandigarh where the idea to form such an association popped up. Since then, WDI had been actively engaged in assisting the war decorated and their dependents and help resolve any problems that they faced.

Brig SS Ahluwalia of the Grenadiers, then deputed to Ladakh Scouts, recalled capture of over 27 km territory from Pakistani control near Those in Ladakh during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Then a Major, he had captured an enemy post under intense fire.

Commander KS Panwar, who had served aboard INS Vikrant in 1971, recalled the experience of the aircraft carrier carrying out operations on the eastern seaboard and bombing missions carried out by its aircraft.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college