Tales of gallantry echo at war heroes’ convention

Chandigarh, March 16

For aged war heroes and war widows, it was a nostalgic, yet a proud trip down the memory lane as they converged at Chandimandir Military Station for their triennial convention-cum-reunion.

As old-time tales of war and gallantry flowed, personal matters brought up to date and experiences reminisced, members of the War Decorated India (WDI), their numbers now dwindling by the year discussed various issues concerning their welfare and well-being.

The convention’s inaugural session was addressed by Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who while appreciating the acts of gallantry and sacrifices of soldiers, promised all possible support to the WDI.

As many as 32 recipients of gallantry awards and 28 widows of decorated soldiers from across the country were participating in the event. These include descendants of two Victoria Cross winners, Ram Sarup Singh of the Punjab Regiment and Nand Singh of the Sikh Regiment. They were decorated in the Burma Theatre during the Second World War.

Lt Gen GS Sihota (retd), President of WDI, said at one point of time, the association had 1,624 members, which now down to 800, with the average age of the members, including those from the 1999 Kargil conflict, being 75 years. He said while Punjab and Haryana had been in the forefront in extending benefits to the gallantry awardees, many other state governments were now following suit.

WDI was set up in 1991 to serve as a platform for strengthening camaraderie among the war heroes, further their cause and to provide them any assistance in times of need. Its members consist of recipients of gallantry awards including the Victoria Cross and Military Cross of the Pre-Independence era and Param Vir Chakra (PVC), Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra that were instituted post-Independence.

Lily Bawa, one of the founding members of WDI whose husband Lt Col IBS Bawa was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra posthumously during the Sri Lanka operations in 1987, said it was at a small social get-together in Chandigarh where the idea to form such an association popped up. Since then, WDI had been actively engaged in assisting the war decorated and their dependents and help resolve any problems that they faced.

Brig SS Ahluwalia of the Grenadiers, then deputed to Ladakh Scouts, recalled capture of over 27 km territory from Pakistani control near Those in Ladakh during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Then a Major, he had captured an enemy post under intense fire.

Commander KS Panwar, who had served aboard INS Vikrant in 1971, recalled the experience of the aircraft carrier carrying out operations on the eastern seaboard and bombing missions carried out by its aircraft.

