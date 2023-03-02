'Tantrik' booked for molestation

Nangal, March 1
The police have booked a ‘tantrik’ for allegedly molesting a woman. The victim’s mother-in-law had invited the ‘tantrik’ at her house for seeking his “blessings” for her so that she could conceive.
The police said the incident occurred in April 2020 when her husband was abroad.
The accused and the complainant’s mother in law have been booked under Section 376 of the IPC.
