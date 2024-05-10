Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

PTI

Chandigarh, May 10

Several Punjab politicians, including Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, on Friday filed their nomination papers for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

The nomination papers of Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, were filed by his representative from Khadoor Sahib seat as an Independent.

Aam Aadmi Party's Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Congress's Yamini Gomar filed their nomination from Hoshiarpur while SAD's Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi and BJP's Sushil Rinku filed their nominations from Jalandhar.

Former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu filed his nomination papers from Amritsar from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Before filing nomination papers, Sandhu took out a roadshow in Amritsar with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanying him.

Jaishankar later told reporters, "We have full confidence that the people of Amritsar will elect him and send him to Delhi. He will be a very good MP in Parliament. He is the most popular ambassador of India."

If Punjab's side and Amritsar's interest have to be put forward, you cannot choose a better man than Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Jaishankar asserted.

Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Anil Joshi filed his nomination papers from the Amritsar seat.

Congress's Sukhjinder Randhawa filed his nomination from Gurdaspur. He was accompanied by MLAs Aruna Chaudhary and Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

BJP's Dinesh Babbu also filed his nomination papers from Gurdaspur.

BJP candidate and three-time MP Ravneet Singh Bittu filed his nomination papers from Ludhiana.

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Congress nominee Jeet Mohinder Sidhu filed their papers from the Bathinda seat.

SAD's NK Sharma filed his nomination papers from Patiala.

Nomination filing will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15. Last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

