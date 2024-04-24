Jalandhar: Targeted killing plot foiled, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

The police have foiled a targeted killing plot by cross-border operatives with the arrest of a key member affiliated with a Pakistani terror cell, as revealed by DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The accused, Lovepreet Singh, from Udho Nangal village in Amritsar, was found in possession of a .30 bore automatic Chinese pistol along with a magazine and four cartridges.

Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, the Jalandhar police deployed specialised teams to set up a check-point in Rama Mandi, leading to the arrest of Lovepreet and the seizure of the sophisticated firearm.

Yadav said investigations revealed Lovepreet’s association with Pakistan-based operatives, who tasked him with executing target killings in J&K region.

