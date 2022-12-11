Tarn Taran RPG attack a wake-up call, says Oppn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today condemned the RPG attack at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran. He said the attack conveyed ominous signals for the state and reminded him of the dark era in Punjab.

Warring pointed out that this was the second RPG attack in the state since the AAP government took over.

“This is the final wake-up call for Punjab, lest it is too late,” Warring said in a statement, adding that he was hoping that “the Punjab Government wakes up from its deep slumber and realises the gravity of the situation”.

AAP cannot escape responsibility The onus is completely on AAP. It cannot escape responsibility. Such cases are occurring at an alarming regularity as government is not bothering to take the situation seriously. —Amrinder Raja Warring, Chief, PCC Second attack in six months For the second time a police building has been attacked with RPG in the past six months. It is a result of the government’s apathy in maintaining law and order in the state. —Sukhbir Singh Badal, Chief, Akali Dal Nobody will be spared Probe is under way and we won’t spare anyone involved in creating law and order issues. Maintaining peace in Punjab is our top priority. BJP leaders are trying to provoke the masses. —Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister

He criticised the AAP government for being “criminally casual” about the law and order situation in the state.

“The onus is completely on AAP. It cannot escape responsibility. Such incidents are occurring at an alarming regularity for the obvious reason that the Bhagwant Mann government is not bothered to take the situation seriously,” Warring said.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today demanded resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The SAD said the AAP government led by him had failed to maintain law and order in the state. “The RPG attack is an attempt to demoralise and challenge the police force in the state,” the party said.

In a statement released today, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia termed the attack a failure of the Punjab Government.

“This is the second time in six months that a police station building has been attacked with RPG. The attack is a result of the government’s apathy in maintaining law and order. The Chief Minister should realise the gravity of the situation and take concrete measures to save the state from slipping into anarchy,” Badal said.