Tarn Taran triple murder accused held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 23

A notorious criminal, wanted by the Tarn Taran police in a triple murder and robbery case in Harike police station area, has been held in Hanumangarh district. He has been identified as Baba Kalyan and handed over to the Punjab Police.

On November 8, a man, his wife and sister-in-law were murdered by unidentified persons. The hands and feet of all three — Iqbal Singh, Lakhwinder Kaur and Sita Kaur — were tied. Their faces were completely covered with tape. Two of the suspects involved in the crime have already been caught. The police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Kalyan for the heinous crime.

Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police Dr Rajeev Pachar said a .312 bore rifle, 37 rounds and magazine, a .32 bore country-made pistol and a toy pistol, 1,110 fake Rs 500 notes and paper used for printing fake notes have been seized from Kalyan. A car has also been seized. Various cases of NDPS Act, Arms Act, robbery etc. are registered against Kalyan in Punjab and Rajasthan.

