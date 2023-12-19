Punjab: Tarpaulin tenders cancelled; rabi season sheets to be used

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 18

The Punjab Government has ordered the cancellation of tenders floated for buying tarpaulin sheets meant for covering the paddy procured during the just concluded kharif season.

These tenders were allegedly allotted in haste to vendors, who had allegedly formed a cartel and quoted prices of sheets much higher than the existing market rates. It is alleged that the prices of these sheets (LDPE) have come down by 40 per cent since last year, but the tenders were allotted at 40 per cent higher rates as compared to last year.

The orders for cancellation of tenders were issued today morning by the Food and Supply minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. It has now been decided that the sheets bought during the 2022-23 rabi season for covering the wheat crop, will be used to cover and protect the paddy. With the wheat stock having been moved to other states, a large quantity of these sheets are not in use.

An inquiry into the issuing of the tenders and their allotment was ordered by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 7. The CM had then stayed the execution of the tender process and asked the Secretary Food and Supply, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, to conduct an inquiry into the issue.

The Secretary said that the tender had been cancelled. “I have yet to complete the inquiry, though I have received a reply from the Director, Food and Supply,” he said.