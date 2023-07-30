Tarun Chugh retained as BJP general secretary in revamp

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

Senior BJP leader from Punjab Tarun Chugh has been retained as national general secretary in the party’s revamp on Saturday, ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Narinder Singh Raina, a Sikh leader from the state, also stays as BJP national secretary.

Chugh’s reappointment as the general secretary is significant and makes him the first leader from Punjab to become a BJP office-bearer for four times in a row and national general secretary twice in a row.

He was appointed the BJP general secretary for the first time in 2021. The 38-member team of BJP national office-bearers announced by party chief JP Nadda today has only two leaders from Punjab and none from Haryana and HP. Chugh’s retention was a certainty as he had of late been gaining prominence in the BJP.

