Task force in place to check ‘fleecing’ by pvt schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Taking notice of the alleged fleecing done by private schools in the name of books and funds, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has formed a task force.

The minister said a task force comprising three principals had been formed in each district. This task force would investigate the complaints received by the minister and submit its report to the regulatory authority.

Bains said complaints were received from parents and students that private schools were fleecing parents in the name of books and funds.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also received complaints in this regard. He said books for Class I were being sold for Rs 7,000 at private schools.

The Education Minister said parents could complain at [email protected]