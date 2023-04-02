Task force in place to check ‘fleecing’ by pvt schools

Chandigarh, April 1
Taking notice of the alleged fleecing done by private schools in the name of books and funds, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has formed a task force.
The minister said a task force comprising three principals had been formed in each district. This task force would investigate the complaints received by the minister and submit its report to the regulatory authority.
Bains said complaints were received from parents and students that private schools were fleecing parents in the name of books and funds.
He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also received complaints in this regard. He said books for Class I were being sold for Rs 7,000 at private schools.
The Education Minister said parents could complain at [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...