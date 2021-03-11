Tata keen on EV production centre in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Tata Technologies along with global industry partners and Lamrin Tech Skills University will set up a common facility centre in electric vehicle (EV) domain which will cater to developing the skills needed in the field of EV.

The company’s delegation called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here today.

The delegation comprising Global CEO of Tata Technologies Warren Harris, President Global HR and IT Pawan Bhageria and others evinced interest in setting up this unit in the state with an initial investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

The CM assured support to the company.