Tata keen on EV production centre in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 4
Tata Technologies along with global industry partners and Lamrin Tech Skills University will set up a common facility centre in electric vehicle (EV) domain which will cater to developing the skills needed in the field of EV.
The company’s delegation called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here today.
The delegation comprising Global CEO of Tata Technologies Warren Harris, President Global HR and IT Pawan Bhageria and others evinced interest in setting up this unit in the state with an initial investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore.
The CM assured support to the company.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised